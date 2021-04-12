Janhvi Kapoor makes a pit stop at clinic & heads to the airport in classic white tee with ripped jeans; PHOTOS

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was snapped at the airport on Monday morning as she headed out of the city. Before arriving at the airport, the Roohi star stopped by her clinic as well.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor never fails to surprise fans with her classic and chic looks whenever she steps out and Monday morning came with a host of treats for her fans. While the actress recently returned from the Maldives after a vacay, it seems like she is again off to some unknown destination as she was snapped at the airport on Monday afternoon. However, before arriving at the airport, Janhvi made a quick stopover at the clinic where she was caught in the frame by the paparazzi.

The Roohi star was at first caught in the frame by the paps at the clinic. Post it, she headed to the airport. In the photos, Janhvi is seen clad in a white graphic tee with blue denim distressed jeans. Keeping her look casual and classy, Janhvi added a pair of leather black boots along with a matching tote bag to complete her OOTD. Her hair was left open and as she stepped out of the clinic, she urged all to maintain social distance.

At the airport, Janhvi is seen clad in a black mask as she quickly heads for the airport gate. She stopped and posed at the gate for the paparazzi and waved to them before leaving town. Just a day back, Janhvi shared a video from her pilates class where she was seen crooning 'Sheila Ki Jawani' for fitness motivation. The video went viral on social media.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, fans are still trying to recover from the gorgeousness of Janhvi's Maldives trip and now, she is off to another destination. On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film managed to do well and fans loved her performance. She will now be seen in Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2. In Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi will be seen as a simple girl next door and it is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta. In Dostana 2, she will be seen as Kartik Aaryan's sibling.

