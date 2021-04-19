Janhvi Kapoor is making the most of golden hour as she drops beautiful sunkissed PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor is happily enjoying her time with friends in Goa. She has shared a series of pictures on her Instagram giving a sneak peek of her holiday.

Janhvi Kapoor always glams up the internet with her beautiful pictures. The actress knows how to wow her Insta family and her latest picture is the proof. She is currently in Goa with her friends. The Roohi actress jetted off to the beach destination as soon as the Maharashtra government announced the Janta curfew. However, many celebrities have left Mumbai city to spend quality time as the shooting has been stopped. Film releases have been postponed owing to the current COVID 19 situation.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Janhvi shared a series of pictures in which she is seen making most of the golden hour. The actress is looking stunning in the sunkissed pictures. And not to miss is her hairstyle. The properly braided hair is looking very beautiful and it is difficult to take the eyes off. The Dostana 2 actress’s makeup is also on point as she flaunts her beautiful skin. She opted for dewy makeup with lots of highlighter on her cheekbones.

Although she did not apply any kajal to her eyes but used nude shimmer lipstick. In the pictures, the actress looks like is enjoying the sun.

Take a look at her pictures here:

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry. She has also completed the shooting of the film. The shooting was done completely in Punjab. The film is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. The release date is also not announced till now.

Credits :Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

