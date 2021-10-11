Janhvi Kapoor meets Paralympians in Delhi; Says ‘Would love to play Arunima Sinha on screen’

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is busy these days shooting her next film Mili. The film is being shot in Dehradun. The film is a Hindi remake of Helen and it also marks the first collaboration between Boney and his daughter Janhvi. Well, amid this the actress was in the capital at a felicitation ceremony for the Paralympians for their historic performance at the Tokyo Paralympics that happened last month. She was joined by father Boney Kapoor and they both had traveled from Dehradun.

Speaking about the meeting, Janhvi revealed her wish and said, “I have met Arunima Sinha and her story is very inspiring. I would love to play her on screen. It is very inspiring to see what they have achieved. They have made the country proud. I am happy to have met them.” To note, the actress also launched the book ‘Vichhoda’ written by Harinder Sikka of Sehmat Calling fame. For the event, Janhvi opted for a pastel pink saree paired with embroidered blouse. Her hair was pinned in a bun and she even applied subtle makeup.

The whole look was kept minimalistic with only earrings as the jewellery. The actress also met all Paralympics and congratulated them for their victory.

Take a look at the picture here:

It is worth mentioning here that Arunima Sinha is an Indian mountain climber and sportswoman. She is the World's first female amputee to scale Mount Everest, Mount Kilimanjaro (Tanzania), Mount Elbrus (Russia), Mount Kosciusko (Australia), Mount Aconcagua (South America), Carstensz Pyramid (Indonesia), and Mount Vinson. She was pushed from a running train by some robbers in 2011. As a result, her left leg had to be amputated below the knee. In 2015, the government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri award, the fourth highest civilian award of India.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor begins work on Boney Kapoor's Mili, to shoot the next schedule in Dehradun?