Janhvi Kapoor misses ‘dadi’ Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday bash, shares an adorable message

On Nirmal Kapoor's 88th birthday, members of the Kapoor family shared heartfelt greetings on her special day. Earlier on Tuesday, actor Anil Kapoor shared a family photo featuring the newest member of the family - Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's son Vayu. Later in the late Tuesday evening, all the family members decided to celebrate Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday with enthusiasm. To celebrate the occasion, the family members who were spotted arriving at the venue of the party include, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, and his wife. All these members of the family were clicked by paparazzi as they arrived at the venue. Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor took to his Instagram and posted several inside pictures of the celebration. Sharing the pictures, Sanjay wrote, “Birthday celebration #family.”

Though Sonam Kapoor did not attend the celebrations owing to her health reasons, it is now learned that actress Janhvi Kapoor also was missing from her grandmother’s birthday celebrations owing to her prior commitments on the work front. Expressing slight unhappiness over the same, the Dhadak actress wrote on the Instagram story, ‘FOMO. Happy Birthday, Dadi! Love You’ and attached a red heart emoji. On the work front, Kapoor also has committed to the sports film titled Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and then an action film Bawaal with actor Varun Dhawan.

Also, Shanaya Kapoor shared a heartwarming throwback picture of Nirmal Kapoor with her granddaughters Janhvi, Khushi, and Anshula Kapoor, and Shanaya too. However, Sonam, Rhea, and Arjun Kapoor are missing from the frame.