Janhvi Kapoor misses 'light brown hair days' & drops a throwback PIC in gorgeous look; Asks 'Time to go back?'

Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to remember her old hairstyle via a throwback photo of herself. The Roohi star seemed to be missing her old look and asked fans if she should go back to it.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been in the headlines off late owing to her film Roohi. The star's film released in theatres on March 11, 2021, and since then, it has been enjoying a decent run at the box office. Janhvi also headed to LA to spend time with her sister and she even shared photos from her outing at the beach with Khushi where she was seen flaunting her gorgeous hair. However, it seems from her most recent social media post that Janhvi is missing her old hairstyle.

Taking to her Instagram, Janhvi shared a throwback photo in a stunning traditional look as she expressed missing her light brown hair days. The Roohi star seemed to be in a fix and hence, she asked fans if it was time for her to switch back to the old hair colour and let the new one go. In the photo shared by Janhvi, we can see her clad in a couple of stunning jewellery pieces including a nose ring, a maang tikka, a pair of stone earrings and more.

With perfect hair and makeup in the gorgeous photo, Janhvi seemed to be smitten. The star seemed to be wanting to go back to her old hair colour and style. She wrote, "Major #tbtKind of missing my light brown hair days time to go back??." Seeing the photo, fans were left awestruck by her gorgeous look and even replied to her query in the comments.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, after Roohi, Janhvi will be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The actress finished shooting for Good Luck Jerry before she headed to LA to join her sister to help her pick out an acting course for herself. Good Luck Jerry is being helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.

