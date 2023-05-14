Janhvi Kapoor misses mom Sridevi on Mother's Day: 'Running out of pictures but never out of memories'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, is often seen sharing priceless memories with her legendary mother, Sridevi. The actress passed away in 2018 in Dubai. Her untimely demise shocked the entire nation. Today, on Mother's Day, Janhvi shared a precious throwback picture with her mommy. She also penned a heartfelt note as she remembered her mother.

Janhvi Kapoor misses Sridevi on Mother's Day

In the picture, baby Janhvi is seen donning a blue and white frock. The actress looks all things adorable in her short hairdo. Sridevi is seen holding her close to her. The mother-daughter duo is seen flashing their gorgeous smiles as they pose for the camera. Along with the picture, Janhvi wrote, "running out of pictures but never out of memories. The best mumma in the world. You keep me going always. I miss you." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Maheep Kapoor, and Natasha Poonawalla dropped red heart emojis. Even fans were seen remembering Sridevi. A fan commented, "Two cuties in one frame." Another fan wrote, "Miss you Sridevi ji."

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor have two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. The actress passed away months before Janhvi's Bollywood debut. This year, Khushi will also make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. It will mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda too.

Work front

Janhvi will be soon seen in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. She also has Dostana 2 in the pipeline. Recently, she announced her new film titled Ulajh. It will also star Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Sachin Khedekar. The film revolves around a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

