Janhvi Kapoor mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; Says ‘Still can’t believe it’

After Sushant Singh Rajput passed away today, Janhvi Kapoor struggles to come in terms with this reality.
19258 reads Mumbai Updated: June 14, 2020 10:37 pm
Janhvi Kapoor mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; Says ‘Still can’t believe it’Janhvi Kapoor mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; Says ‘Still can’t believe it’
In what came as a shocking piece of news, Bollywood has lost a yet another talented actor – Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34 year old actor, who was considered to be an epitome of talent, is no more with us. As much as we hate to believe this news, this heartbreaking news is true and it has left everyone in a state of shock. Each one of us is finding it hard to believe that the Kai Po Che actor is dead.

According to media reports, Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide and was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s demise left everyone teary eyed and the social media was flooded with condolence messages. Janhvi Kapoor also mourned Sushant’s demise and paid a tribute to the actor on social media. The actress admitted that she is struggling to come in terms with his news. Sharing a monochrome picture of the late actor, Janhvi wrote, “Still can’t believe it. RIP” along with a broken heart emoticon.

Still can’t believe it RIP

Earlier, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Kapoor, Ranveer Singh etc had mourned Sushan’t demise. Besides, several politicians have also paid their condolences on social media including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wrote. “Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Credits :Instagram

