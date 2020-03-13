Janhvi Kapoor nails back squats in THIS video and gives us the fitness mantra for the weekend; WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved stars of Gen-Z. A recent video of Janhvi working out at the gym showcases how she overcame her back injury with hard work and determination and now is nailing her workout like a pro. Check it out.

Often Bollywood stars are known for their fitness regimen and discipline. However, at times, even they may face issues while working towards a desired fitness goal and may need to push themselves further. Speaking of this, Janhvi Kapoor is one of the popular Gen-Z stars who is known to be a fitness lover. Often the Dostana 2 star is seen hitting the gym and her Pilates class to sweat it out. Kapoor never misses out on her workout if she is in Mumbai and every time, fans get to see her gym videos, Janhvi leaves them inspired.

Recently, a workout video of Janhvi is doing rounds on social media in which she is seen nailing back squats while lifting 45 KGs of weights. The diva managed to nail her workout like a pro and proved that there is no replacement for hard work. The caption revealed that Janhvi initially had a back injury and now, by pushing herself harder, she has been able to nail her workout session and lift weights like a pro. Seeing the diva sweat it out at the gym, one can’t help but feel motivated.

A day back, Janhvi was snapped post this workout session and looked fresh as a daisy after spending her time at the gym.

Check out Janhvi’s workout video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In the film, she will be seen as an IAF pilot who flies into the combat zone during the India and Pakistan war of 1999. The film also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will release on April 24, 2020. Apart from this, Janhvi will also be seen in Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. It is slated to release on June 5, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

