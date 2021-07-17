Janhvi Kapoor nails her ‘low budget sequel’ to Naakka Mukka with her Aksha gang

Janhvi Kapoor’s video grooving to Naakka Mukka is breaking the internet for all the right reasons.

Janhvi Kapoor doesn’t need an introduction. The actress has been the talk of the town even before she had made her debut in Bollywood. And while she made her debut with 2018 release Dhadak, Janhvi has emerged as one of the most talked about actresses in the industry who went on to impress the audience with her acting prowess and stunning looks. Interestingly, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress has also been quite popular on social media and often leaves her fans intrigued with her Instagram posts.

Amid this, Janhvi’s recent post is grabbing the attention as she was seen shaking a leg on the popular track Naakka Mukka from the 2007 release Kadhalil Vizhunthen. The video featured the Roohi star a floral white and red dress and was seen chilling with her Aksa gang as they made their rendition of Naakka Mukka. She captioned the image as, “Aksa gang returns. Low budget sequel no location no props but aksa gang still rocks”. Soon, took to the comment section and wrote, “This gang needs to go solo for a bit...”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Siddharth Sengupta directorial Goodluck Jerry. Announcing the wrap of the movie Janhvi Kapoor thanked her team and wrote, “I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it, I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything.”

