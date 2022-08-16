Janhvi Kapoor nails oversized tee with shorts post gym, Kartik Aaryan keeps it cool in blue; PHOTOS

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan kicked off their day on Tuesday on a healthy note by spending time at their respective gyms. The two stars were snapped by the paparazzi outside their gyms when they walked out and they obliged them with photos. While Janhvi seemed to be keeping it comfy for the day after her gym session and walked straight to her car, Kartik Aaryan seemed to be in an interactive mood when he stepped out and posed for the paparazzi.

In the photos, Janhvi is seen walking out after her workout session. She is seen sporting a white oversized tee with matchings shorts and sneakers. She partially tied her hair up and kept her look natural. While walking out, she even obliged a fan with a selfie before sitting inside her car and leaving. She also posed for photos for paps and then headed on her way home. On the other hand, Kartik was seen clad in a blue tee with matching track pants and sneakers. He teamed it up with a cool cap and posed for the paps. He then got into his car and smiled, after which he left for the day.

Have a look at Janhvi and Kartik's photos:

Janhvi and Kartik's upcoming projects

While Janhvi and Kartik were supposed to do Dharma Productions' film Dostana 2 together, things didn't work out. Now, Kartik will be seen next in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon and the shoot of the film was recently wrapped up. The film is a remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu hit, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Besides this, Kartik also has SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani and Captain India.

Janhvi, on other hand, was seen in Good Luck Jerry and now will be seen in Mili. She also has been working on Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma.

