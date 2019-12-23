Janhvi Kapoor is a natural performer & asks for retakes when she isn’t sure: Angad Bedi on Kargil Girl co star

Besides Janhvi Kapoor and Angad Bedi, Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh and Manav Vij and the film is directed by Sharan Sharma.

Post her debut film Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor started shooting for Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: Kargil Girl. In the film, Janhvi Kapoor will play the role of Gunjan Saxena, who was the first female Indian Air Force pilot to enter the war zone during Kargil War of 1999. In the film, Anged Bedi will be seen playing the role of Janhvi’s protective brother, Anshuman. Now, during an interview, Angad Bedi was asked about his experience of working with Janhvi Kapoor and the actor was all praises for her. To begin with, Angad said that while shooting with Janhvi, he saw glimpses of Srideviij in her eyes.

“I saw glimpses of Srideviji in Janhvi’s eyes. She is a natural performer but asks for retakes when she isn’t sure of the outcome,” said Angad. Moving on, Angad said that during the climax of the film, Angad and Janhvi have some tough scenes together and seeing Janhvi’s perseverance and dedication, it pushed Angad to give his best shot. “We have some tough scenes together in the film particularly the emotional ones. Even though we follow the narrative of the protagonist, it’s also the coming of age story of her brother which spans from 19 to 21 years,” shared the Soorma actor.

Talking about the film, Kargil Girl was extensively shot in Lucknow and Georgia, and in the film, Angad Bedi plays the role of an ordinance officer, a role for which the actor had to undergo not just physical prep but a physical transformation. Talking about his role, Angad revealed that it is a fresh, cleanshaven look sporting really short army hair. Besides Janhvi Kapoor and Angad, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh and Manav Vij and the film is directed by Sharan Sharma. Besides Kargil Girl, Janhvi will also be seen in Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya and Takht.

