Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda have THIS reaction to Khushi Kapoor's latest look in a blue & white lehenga

is no doubt one of the most fashionable star kids. She knows how to make head turn from her impeccable fashion sense. The star kid was recently spotted in Rhea Kapoor’s wedding and Antara Marwah’s baby shower. All her ethnic attires were trending on social media. She even shared them on her Instagram handle. One of them was a blue and white lehenga designed by Anita Dongre. Many celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor and dropped comments for her.

Roohi actress wrote, “Can you come to set.” Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter write, “Khushi’. While Maheep Kapoor drops heart emojis in the comment section. In the picture, the star kid is seen wearing a lehenga paired with a chic blue crop top. It has a side sweep paired with an asymmetrically flared lehenga. Floral stripes enhance the elegant asymmetry. Complete with a dusting of blue flower prints and side pockets. She is posing with a smile.

Khushi Kapoor has kept her makeup to natural with nude tone lip colour. To complete the look, she is wearing heavily embellished earrings.

It is reported that the star kid will be soon making her acting debut but there is no information about it. She is often clicked outside the gym. Khushi is one of the most popular star kids. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film shooting has been completed. The actress was last seen in Roohi.

