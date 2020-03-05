Janhvi Kapoor on Nepotism: It’s a reality in our industry and every other profession

In a recent interaction, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about being a star kid and the 'N' word which was at peak during her debut in Dhadak.

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in the year 2018 in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi and Ishaan's performance in the film was applauded and appreciated by all. With just one film old Janhvi garnered a lot of fame and popularity. Being the daughter of late actress and producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi was many a time questioned about the most-talked-about word in the industry, nepotism. In a recent interaction with HT, the actress spoke about being a star kid and the 'N' word which was at peak during her debut.

Janhvi said that hopefully, her work will do that. She knows for some, Dhadak wasn’t reason enough to end the debate. She doesn’t deny nepotism does exist. It’s a reality in the industry and every other profession. The doctor that she visits, his son is also a doctor but no one is holding a morcha outside their clinic that ‘Nahin yeh toh nepotism hai, main nahin aane wala yahan ilaaj ke liye’. Janhvi understands there’s a sense of alienation and a bit of judgment.

Further talking about the benefit she gained in the industry on being a star kid, Janhvi said, "There are things that people — who don’t come from this background — would have gone through to get work and recognition, which I didn’t have to. Their struggle is much more relatable for the common man than mine would be. In fact, I don’t think I’ve had too much of a struggle, but now that I’ve got this opportunity, I better work my a** off to make it worthwhile for myself and for the audiences."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is currently gearing up for multiple films, including the likes of Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao, Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya, Gunjan Saxena biopic with Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi, Takht with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor and Mr. Lele with .

Credits :Hindustan Times

