Janhvi Kapoor is nothing less than an iridescent beauty in THIS swimsuit PIC as she enjoys sunset in Maldives

Janhvi Kapoor has taken to her Instagram handle to share few stunning photos of her from her beach vacation. In the latest pictures, she can be seen donning a beautiful metallic swimsuit.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently on a holiday spree. The gorgeous actress is currently enjoying a beach vacation in the Maldives. Currently, the tropical island is the favourite holiday destination for all B-Town celebs. Janhvi being an active social media user is sharing several stunning pictures of her from her recent vacay. On Thursday, the Roohi actress has taken to her Instagram handle to share few new photos of her from her beach vacation. She is looking drop-dead gorgeous in the latest pictures.

Janhvi can be seen wearing a stylish metallic swimsuit and enjoying the magical sunset in the Maldives. The clear blue Maldivian sea is also visible in the picturesque backdrop of Janhvi’s pictures. She is looking nothing less than an iridescent beauty. While sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, “Iridescence” followed by a rainbow emoji. Soon after she posted the pictures, Sara Ali Khan liked the same and several others have dropped heart emoticons on Janhvi’s post. The latest pictures of Janhvi will surely give you major beach vacation goals.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s latest post here:

On Thursday morning, the Dhadak actress has shared several pictures from her recent vacation wherein she can be seen chilling with her friends, enjoying meals, etc. While sharing the same, she wrote, "Last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype." Take a look:

Earlier, after wrapping up the shooting schedule of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry, she headed for a quick trip to Los Angeles with her sister .

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry which is being helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.

