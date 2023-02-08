Janhvi Kapoor on being called ‘nepotism ki bachchi’; Says it’s hurtful when anonymous people bash her acting

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor showcased her acting chops and versatility in her last two films that released in 2022- Mili and Good Luck Jerry. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadak, has massive popularity on Instagram. She has over 21 million followers, and while they love the actress, she has also often been subjected to online trolling and criticism. In a recent interview, Janhvi opened up about dealing with criticism. She said that while she can take constructive criticism, it is extremely hurtful when anonymous people on Internet bash her for her acting, calling her ‘nepotism ki bachchi.’ Janhvi is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. Janhvi Kapoor on dealing with criticism

While speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Janhvi Kapoor said that she has been in the business for quite some time now, and after having done thousands of interview, she can see through certain things. “You can gauge why people are thinking a certain way, or how the audience is getting played by clickbait headlines. You can understand why there is a certain kind of chatter about someone, and how much of it is coming from a genuine place, or simple hatred. It is what it is, so I don’t let it bother me,” said Janhvi. She added that she knows her strengths and weakness, and can tell when she has done a good job. “At the risk of sounding arrogant, I also know when I have made some headway, and have given something my all. And through my last two films, I think, I’ve at least established that I have something to offer as an actor,” she said.

Janhvi Kapoor on being called ‘nepotism ki bacchi’ She said how hurtful it is when she works so hard, and in turn, some anonymous person bashes and dismisses her acting skills, calling her a nepo-baby. “You know, it really hurts when you’re putting in the hard work, the sweat and blood, or undergoing the mental turmoil, and some random, anonymous person on the Internet goes like, ‘Acting nahi aati toh kyun karti ho, nepotism ki bacchi?’ (If you can’t act, why do you even try, nepo-baby?) It takes all of a second to reduce you to something insignificant,” said Janhvi. She said that she respects it when someone appreciates her work in Mili, and then says that there was scope for improvement in another film. “On the other hand, if somebody says, ‘You were good in Mili, but you could improve your performance in another film,’ then I respect that. You get to a point where you just have to acknowledge that some people are plain sad—for the lack of a better word—and are on a quest to snatch away your happiness,” added Janhvi.

