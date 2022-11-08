Janhvi Kapoor on her glam image on social media: 'It's for fun, helps me pay off my EMIs'

Janhvi Kapoor , the popular young actress has been receiving great reviews for her performance in the recently released survival drama, Mili. The movie, which is the official remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film Helen, features Janhvi as the titular character Mili , a hardworking young woman. The talented actress has already made a place for herself in the industry with some exceptional performances and unique film choices. Janhvi Kapoor has always been keen to try characters that are completely out of her comfort zone, instead of playing it safe.

In her interview with Galatta Plus, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her glam image on social media, which is drastically different from her onscreen image. Interestingly, the Mili actress revealed that she would like to have fun with social media, and it helps her pay her EMIs. "I don’t want to take it so seriously. My social media is for me to have fun. Hopefully, if I look cute and five extra people like my pictures, I will get another brand and I will be able to pay for my EMIs with more ease than I was before," stated Janhvi Kapoor.

"I've been told things like - ‘The kind of films that you are doing are of a certain beat and your social media presence is quite a contradiction. It will make people harder to buy as those characters if they keep seeing you in this get-up’. I am trying to protect myself from being calculative like that," added Janhvi Kapoor in the interview.

Janhvi Kapoor's career

The talented actress has an exciting line-up of promising projects. She is reuniting with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao for the upcoming sports comedy Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. She will be sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan for the first time in her career, in the upcoming romantic comedy Bawaal. If the rumours are to be believed, Janhvi Kapoor is also in talks to play the female lead in NTR 30, the 30th film of the popular Telugu star Jr. NTR.

