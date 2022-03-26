Janhvi Kapoor oozes oomph in deep neck dress, cheers for sister Shanaya Kapoor as latter walks the ramp; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor might only be a few films old in showbiz, however, she has successfully found her space in the big and glamourous world of Bollywood. Although she’s only a few films old, Janhvi is constantly under the limelight, and has earned quite a huge fan following who keep up with her on social media. Last night, Janhvi was papped as she attended ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s show in the ongoing Lakme fashion Week. She was there in the audience, while her sister Shanaya Kapoor walked the ramp as a show stopper for the show along with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Janhvi Kapoor took the glam quotient a notch higher as she attended Manish Malhotra’s fashion show. The young actress turned up the heat as she wore a shimmery dress in hues of violet, red, and black. The plunging neckline raised the oomph factor of the dress even further. Janhvi kept her hair open as she sported a middle parting. She kept her accessorizes minimal, and wore only a pair of hoop earrings. Moreover, her makeup looked quite glamourous and it accentuated her OOTN even further.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2021 horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She now has Mili and Goodluck Jerry in the pipeline. Apart from this, she will also be featuring in Mr & Mrs Mahi, where she will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar for the second time.

