Janhvi Kapoor oozes oomph in black bodycon dress; rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya is all heart

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya often grab headlines for their alleged romance. The rumored couple can be seen attending occasions together. Recently, he was seen accompanying Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor, and their dad Boney Kapoor as they jetted off to an undisclosed location. Janhvi who is busy promoting her upcoming film Bawaal co-starring Varun Dhawan, has shared some photos of her in black bodycon dress and Shikhar Pahariya's comment grabbed all the attention.

Shikhar Pahariya comments on Janhvi Kapoor's post

Taking to her Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor shared three photos of her in a black bodycon dress. She applied minimal makeup and her hair was untied. The actress completed her look with black heels. The 26-year-old actress did not add any caption.

Amid this hot photoshoot, what caught fans' attention was Janhvi's rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya's comment. Reacting to the actress's post, Shikhar dropped three heart eye emojis.

Fans' reactions to Janhvi's post

As soon as Janhvi shared her photos, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "You are stunning." Another commented, "The outfit is fire." "Beautiful," commented a third fan. Many fans dropped red hearts and fire emojis.

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Bawaal. It showcases the story of Ajay Dixit (Varun Dhawan) who fancies the fake image that he has created in the small town. But circumstances force him to embark on a World War II journey to Europe. Ajay is forced to take along his newly-married wife, Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor), with whom he has a tense relationship.

Meanwhile, Bawaal marks the first collaboration between director Nitesh Tiwari and actors, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. It will premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video India on July 21.

