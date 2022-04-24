Janhvi Kapoor opens up about constant trolling on social media: ‘Have become increasingly indifferent to it’

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late veteran actress Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut with Karan Johar's Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter. Apart from her dedication to her work, Janhvi is quite active on social media platforms. She often treats her fans with glamorous and quirky posts.

Just like other celebs, Janhvi too has been a victim of online trolling. Recently, she spoke in length about how she deals with the constant trolling on social media and told Filmfare that it’s not a big deal. “I have become increasingly indifferent to it. But time and again, I think I’m always a little surprised and taken aback by just the double standards sometimes. And how bitter some people can be, but then again, it’s not a big deal,” the Roohi actress said.

During the same interview, when Janhvi was how much of her life is influenced by what she sees on social media, the actress said she hopes her life much influenced by what she witnesses online. “That would be a very empty kind of life,” she adds.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2021 horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She now has Goodluck Jerry and Mili in her kitty. Apart from this, she will also be collaborating with her Roohi co-actor Rajkummar Rao for the second time in Mr & Mrs Mahi. Recently, she also announced her next project with Nitesh Tiwari titled Bawaal, where she will be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan.

