Janhvi Kapoor opens up on being privileged: Made peace with audience never accepting me because of nepotism

Janhvi Kapoor has established herself as one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film, Dhadak, which was directed by Shashank Khaitan and starred Ishaan Khatter. She has paved a way into the hearts of her fans and has created a mark for herself in the industry. The actress happens to be the daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's eldest daughter. Just like every other star kid, Janhvi too is often trolled about being privileged in the industry.

Now, Janhvi appeared on RJ Stutee's show Aur Batao and addressed the much-talked-about topic of nepotism. She said that she has made peace that people will never accept her because of this whole baggage of privilege and nepotism. "It’s surprising and very heartening with how lovely and appreciative people have been because honestly, I didn’t realise how desperate I had been for this feeling that audience accepts me. I think that has happened to some extent with Good Luck Jerry but there is a long way to go," Janhvi said

The actress accepted being privileged and said that just because her struggles in life have not been putting food on the table or to stand in line to audition for a film doesn’t mean she hasn’t dealt with hardships. Janhvi said that they have been extremely unrelatable hardships but hardships nonetheless and she is not asking for anyone’s sympathy. "I’m just asking them to look at me with an open mind because I do work and try hard to entertain people," said the actress.

Meanwhile, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film, Good Luck Jerry. Next, she will star in Bawaal, Mili, and Mr & Mrs Mahi.

ALSO READ: 'Don't get into it': Janhvi Kapoor on mother Sridevi's reaction when she opened up about acting in movies