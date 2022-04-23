Janhvi Kapoor opens up on doing movie remakes: Has its pros and cons

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood these days. The young diva, who had made her big Bollywood debut with the 2018 release Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, has not just won hearts with her stupendous acting prowess but also with a charming personality. Next up, we will see Janhvi in Good Luck Jerry. The movie is the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara in the lead role. In a latest interview, Janhvi talked opened up about doing movie remakes.

In the interview with Filmfare, when Janhvi was asked if it is advantageous for an actor to do a remake, Janhvi had quite a well-balanced answer. She said, “I think doing a remake has its pros and cons. Obviously, you know that it’s a film that has been loved by a large group of people. However, I still do think that it is a fun balance between still respecting the material and the intention with which the material was made”. She added it was because she thought every successful film or anything successful in general appeals to people if it has been made with a pure and honest intention and that needs to be kept intact and respected.

She emphasised that whoever is making it again needs to have a perspective on it that’s individual to them if it is another filmmaker. Also, if it is the same filmmaker, they anyway have the original perspective which has already resonated with so many people, she said.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor drops a soothing PIC in blue kurta, shares a glimpse of her Lucknow travel diaries