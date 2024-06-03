Janhvi Kapoor opens up on finding 'refuge in religion'; reveals her plans for mom Sridevi’s birth anniversary

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor's spiritual side shines as she frequents Tirupati Balaji temple. Most recently, she marked her 27th birthday there alongside rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya and friend Orry. Now, the actress shared that she's visited the temple thrice this year and intends to visit again on mom Sridevi's birth anniversary.

Janhvi Kapoor talks about her plans for mom Sridevi’s birth anniversary

In a conversation with Curly Tales, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her deepening spiritual journey and said, "In the past 5-6 years, I have become very spiritually inclined. I find refuge in my religion and my spirituality, and Lord Balaji specifically."

The actress also opened up on her frequent temple visits and also shared her plans for mom Sridevi's birth anniversary. “Jab bulawa aata hai (I feel an inner calling) that tells me I need to visit Tirupati, climb the stairs, and seek the auspicious sight of the deity. I have already been to Tirupati three times this year, and I will go again on mom’s birthday,” Janhvi said.

Janhvi recently made a visit to Tirumala Temple accompanied by her rumored beau, Shikhar Pahariya, and her friend Orry. Orry, a social media influencer, shared a YouTube clip capturing Janhvi Kapoor climbing a section of the Tirupati temple stairs on her knees, a practice rooted in her deep spiritual connection to the temple.

In the footage, Janhvi expresses, “Everyone needs to climb Tirupati because it humbles you,” encouraging Orry to proceed step by step. Orry remarks, "It is her (Janhvi’s) 50th trip to Tirupati, Shikhar’s ninth and my first trip. I am a virgin here."

On the same trip, Janhvi sought darshan of Lord Venkatesh at Tirumala Temple. Upon arrival, she was given VIP access, affording her the special opportunity to witness the divine presence of Lord Venkatesh.

Janhvi Kapoor on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Devara: Part 1, which will mark her debut in the Telugu film industry. Apart from this, she also has Ulajh in her kitty.

