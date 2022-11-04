Janhvi Kapoor opens up on her equation with Ishaan Khatter ahead of Mili’s clash with Phone Bhoot at theatres

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are two of the most budding actors in Bollywood who are working day and night to make a mark in the film industry. They both made their Bollywood debut together with the film Dhadak in 2018 and since then there has been no stopping in their career. At the time when Dhadak was about to be released, they both were rumoured to be dating each other. However, they always refuted such rumours in the public sphere and share a great camaraderie with each other.

Mili stars Janhvi and actor Sunny Kaushal in lead roles, while Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. Both these films look very promising and we wait to know how these films perform at the box office.

Janhvi Kapoor on her equation with Ishaan Khatter

Speaking about this clash, Janhvi opened up on her equation with Ishaan as of the date and whether the clash of both films affects her.

In a conversation with News 18, Janhvi said, “I’ve seen the (Phone Bhoot) trailer and I think it looks like a lot of fun. We (Ishaan and I) had spoken briefly when he (Ishaan) was about to sign the film. I know a little bit about it, and it sounds like a very exciting premise.”

“He (Ishaan) messaged me recently wishing me luck for Mili and I wished him back saying, ‘Right back at you!’ I think there was an undercurrent of competitiveness (laughs). I’m just kidding! We really wish the best for each other dil se. We started out together. A part of us will always root for each other,” Janhvi told News 18 on Thursday.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Work Front

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in a sports film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, and the action film Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

