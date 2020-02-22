Janhvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday: Who would be perfect as an onscreen pair with Vijay Deverakonda? COMMENT

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Dhadak in the year 2018 whereas Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 in Student Of The Year.

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 in Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. In the same year, the actress was also seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. With just two films old, Ananya has received a lot of fame and popularity. The actress even received the Filmfare Award 2020 for Best Actor Debut (Female). Ananya has a huge fan following. The actress has already grabbed three films in her kitty. Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, Untitled film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi and an untitled film with Vijay Deverakonda.

Talking about another emerging star, Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Dhadak in the year 2018 opposite Ishaan Khatter. The actress was applauded for her acting chops and amazing performance in the film. Janhvi was missing from the big screen in the year 2019 but the actress has some amazing film in the year 2020. She will be seen in Gunjan Saxena with Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi, Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and newbie Lakshya.

On the other hand, talking about Vijay Deverakonda, the actor who made headlines when the Hindi Remake of Arjun Reddy titled as Kabir Singh starring and Kiara Advani was released. Despite not being a part of the promotions and not being a part of any Bollywood movie, Vijay garnered a lot of fame and stole away the limelight. had announced that he will soon work with the talented actor and recently, an announcement of Vijay being a part of Karan Johar's next as a producer was made. This film also stars Ananya in the lead.

Janhvi and Ananya both are the emerging stars of Bollywood and Ananya has already grabbed a project with Vijay.

