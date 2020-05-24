Janhvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday, whose quarantine dance classes would you love to attend? VOTE NOW

Today, we thought we would explore some of your interest in what kind of dance do you like and so, you pick between Janhvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday for your quarantine dance classes. Vote Now.

The world is dealing with a pandemic and while there is very little we can do, with the ongoing lockdown, everyone has been trying to make the most of what time they have right now. And so, we have been constantly coming up with rather creative ideas to keep ourselves occupied. None the less, celebrities have also been ensuring that while they are at home and following the rules laid out by the government, they also exercise their influence in the right direction by spreading awareness.

Due to the increasing number of cases in India, the lockdown was extended by another two weeks and will now last until May 31, 2020 and if we look at the stats right now, it looks like the lockdown will witness another extension. While some relaxations were given in various zones as laid out by the government, the cases continue to be on a rise. None the less, everyone has been trying t stay positive for we don't know how long is this going to last.

And so, we have been regularly shelling out some ideas that seem like they would be worth a try if we were to learn something and also, entertain ourselves given the increased amount of free time. And today, it is about quarantine dance classes, and your pick on whose classes would you love to attend if given a chance to. Our picks are none other than the lovely star kids Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday for they both share a common love for dancing.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Dhadak and we continue to await her upcoming releases, as they have been hanging in the middle due to the ongoing crisis. She has a great line up of films ahead, including Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Roohi Afzana, Gunjan Saxena biopic, and Takht. All of them belong to varied genres and so, that makes her choice of films quite impressive, irrespective of when do they release now that they have been pushed already.

Ananya, on the other hand, was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh and the actress also has a great line up of three films ahead, including the much talked about Shakun Batra directorial with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She has also shot for her film with Ishaan Khatter, Khaali Peeli as well as a pan India film with Vijay Deverakonda. Due to the lockdown, the shoots haven't finished as per the schedule and so, we wonder what is the way ahead.

None the less, for now, our focus is whose dance classes would your rather attend, Janhvi or Ananya's. We all remember all those times we have spotted the actress at her dance classes and in fact, she has also treated fans with some of her finest videos on social media and they couldn't help but go gaga over it. Janhvi is a trained dancer and the actress has been practising Kathak for a while now. Her videos on social media did receive quite a lot of applause and even during lockdown, she continues to miss dancing as she shared a video a couple of months back.

Meanwhile, Ananya has been taking belly dancing classes and we also know that her BFFs Shanaya Kapoor, as well as , have been onto it too. While we have gotten a glimpse of her dancing skills in Student Of The Year 2 already, we do look forward to seeing more of her, probably have her upload some of her videos. If she were to take quarantine dance classes, it would be quite a treat to have her BFFs join her as well and make them all the funnier.

None the less, both Janhvi and Ananya have a thing for different dance forms and depending on who you like more or which dance form is something that you really want to learn, you can obviously take your pick. If these two ladies were to take quarantine dance classes, we bet there'd be a lot of fun and more than that, it would also be a great learning process since they have been learning the same themselves and so, they'd know.

