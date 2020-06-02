Janhvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday, Whose quarantine magazine cover did you like better? VOTE NOW

Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday both featured on magazine covers this lockdown and it makes us wonder, which one did you like better. Check them out and drop your vote right here.

Two of the most stylish star kids in B-town are none other than Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Now that they both have made their big Bollywood debuts and have an array of films lined up ahead, one can definitely not get enough of just how they always look stunning and lively. Both Janhvi and Ananya have a different sense of styling and they can pull off casual just as beautifully as they can manage to do fancy, but when it comes to magazine covers, we are definitely a tad bit confused, especially because these are quarantine magazine covers we are talking about.

Janhvi and Ananya have shot for magazines this quarantine and it makes us wonder, who would the fans like better, for each, has a different kind of look and feel to it. Janhvi did her magazine shoot a couple of days ago and it was shot by none other than her sister, . Her photo had her doggo in her arms while she was dressed in a nightsuit, making the photo look all the more cuter. None the less, we also love the vibe of the photo as it is everything homely and quarantinish.

p>Ananya, on the other hand, looked super chic as she posed on her bed along with all those stuff toys and her blanket, in what looks like a yellow striped dress. She had just about the right amount of makeup on and left everything else causal, but can we get enough of those cute unicorns all around her? Definitely not. Both Ananya and Janhvi's magazine covers were different and nice different in their own ways, but what if you were to pick one?

Vote for either Janhvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday's magazine cover and also drop a comment below:

