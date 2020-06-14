  1. Home
Janhvi Kapoor owns the lehenga like no other Bollywood beauty and these photos of the Dhadak star are proof

Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor has always had our eyes on her when she steps out and now, it looks like the diva has our attention with her throwback photos. Check her stunning traditional wear outfits in these photos.
Mumbai
Janhvi Kapoor has always been a diva and even though we haven't seen a lot of her in films just yet, the actress has had quite a couple of public appearances and some of them have been just gorgeous. The actress has managed to pull off western outfits just as well as traditional wear and for that, we think we will always go to her for some inspiration when the time comes.

Today, we decided to scroll through some of the Dhadak actress' stunning lehenga choli looks and the best thing about them is just how diverse they all are and make for equally stunning outfits. Janhvi has pulled off basic all-white shimmery lehengas to the heavily embellished one and of course, the basic, easy to wear anywhere lehenga with some light work, all of them with equal grace.

Check out some of Janhvi Kapoor's outfits here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor's throwback photo will make you want to have red lighting at home

On the work front, her upcoming movie will head for a digital release, as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was due for a release in April. Apart from that, she also has an interesting line up of films, including Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao, Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya, and of course, the Karan Johar multi-starrer movie, Takht.

