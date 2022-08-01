Janhvi Kapoor pads up to go 'back to the grind' on Mr & Mrs Mahi sets after GoodLuck Jerry release; See PIC

Janhvi Kapoor is on a roll these days. The actress is super busy with her work schedule and is jumping from one project to another. The Roohi star recently wrapped up her upcoming movie Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. In fact, she is basking in the success of her recently released movie on OTT, GoodLuck Jerry and now it looks like Janhvi has started shooting for her next film Mr & Mrs Mahi. She shared a picture of her from what appears to be the sets of the film and we bet that is only going to leave you more and more excited.

In the picture that Janhvi Kapoor shared, we can see her wearing neon green coloured shorts that she paired with a baby pink coloured tee. She is sitting on the floor on what appears to be the cricket ground. The actress is wearing her batting pads while her bat, gloves and helmet are kept beside her. She is all smiles and looks cute in a single plait. Sharing this picture, she wrote, “Back to the grind #Mr&MrsMahi.”

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s picture:

Talking about Mr & Mrs Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor will be reuniting with Rajkummar Rao after the success of Roohi. The teaser of the film has been released and it has created a lot of excitement amongst the fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has many interesting films in the pipeline. Apart from Mr And Mrs Mahi, she will star in Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, Helen. This will mark her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor, who will be producing the film. Janhvi also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, which will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Bawaal is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

