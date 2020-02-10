Janhvi Kapoor paints a pretty picture as she poses with BFF but her gorgeous smile steals the show; See PHOTOS

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor took a break from work in Mumbai and headed to Tirupati to seek blessings with her BFF. On Monday, the Dostana 2 star shared photos from her trip that are winning the internet. Check it out.

Among the young stars in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor has managed to create a place for herself with her debut film Dhadak and with her stint in a film ‘Ghost Stories.’ However, the young star has a couple of interesting projects lines up for 2020 that will surely help her in winning over more fans. Amidst this, often Janhvi is seen holidaying with her sister in New York or more recently, she decided to take a break from work and head to seek blessings at Tirupati with her BFF.

The gorgeous Dostana 2 star has been sharing updates on social media from her trip to Tirupati with her bestie and on Monday, Janhvi shared some gorgeous photos while posing with her BFF. In the photos, we can see Janhvi clad in a red silk skirt with a blouse and red dupatta. Along with this, the Dostana 2 star added a pair of Jhumkas and a bindi. The diva looked absolutely beautiful as she struck a pose with her bestie Tanisha and smiled. The two ladies surely seemed to be having a gala time away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai.

Janhvi shared more photos on her Instagram story in which one couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance with her late mother and Bollywood actress . In one of the photos, Janhvi can be seen trying to control her laughter while posing with her bestie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is soon going to begin working on ’s multistarrer Takht which includes , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Apart from this, Janhvi will be seen next in Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl which is based on the life of an Air Force pilot who flew into the combat zone during the Kargil War. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. The film is slated to be released on March 13, 2020. Post this, she will be seen in Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.

