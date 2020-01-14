Janhvi Kapoor pampers herself with a 'spa day' at the Pilates studio; Check it out

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys her time at the Pilates studio as she pampers herself with a 'spa day'.

Janhvi Kapoor is quite the Pilates girl of B-Town. Be it a Saturday or a Sunday, the young starlet follows a strict fitness regime and never misses a day at the gym. Janhvi likes to keep fitness and style at par, while she heads for her workout sessions, the actress makes sure she keeps herself up to date with fashion from head to toe. Lately, Janhvi has been flaunting her washboard abs whenever she gets papped by the shutterbugs. The actress surely works hard for the same but once in a blue moon, she likes to give herself a break and indulge in self-pampering.

Recently, Janhvi headed to Namrata Purohit's Pilates studio, but this time, it was for a spa session. The actress looked extremely ecstatic as she posed with face pack spread on her face and neck. Janhvi wore a black sports bralette with blue shorts and struck a yoga pose. Janhvi was all smiles as she ditched her workout for a self-pampering session at the Pilates studio. Check out the picture:

Meanwhile, On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has her kitty full with 5 films lined up in the future. She will soon be seen playing the titular role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She will also be seen in 's Dostana 2 Opposite Kartik Aryan and in the multistarrer magnum opus Takht. Janhvi will then be seen sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao in Roohi Afza and recently, the news of Janhvi being roped in for starrer Mr. Lele broke out on the internet.

Credits :Instagram

