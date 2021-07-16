Janhvi Kapoor pays tribute to Ghost Stories co star Surekha Sikri: A true legend, RIP

Janhvi Kapoor and Surekha Sikri worked together in a short film for Netflix's horror anthology Ghost Stories.

The Indian film industry is mourning yet another major loss for the third week in a row. After the passing away of Raj Kaushal and Dilip Kumar, veteran actress Surekha Sikri passed away on Friday morning. The Badhaai Ho star passed away following a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Friday. She was suffering from complications after a second brain stroke and the news of her passing away quickly made waves on social media.

Several film personalities took to social media to pay their tributes. One of them was actress and her Ghost Stories co-star Janhvi Kapoor. For the unversed, Janhvi and Surekha Sikri worked together in a short film for Netflix's horror anthology Ghost Stories which also saw Vijay Varma.

The young star took to her Instagram Stories to pay tribute to her co-star as she shared a photo of Surekha Sikri from back in the day. Janhvi captioned it, "Surekha Mam, a true legend. RIP (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Manoj Bajpayee also tweeted condoling the 75-year-old actress' demise as he said, "Very Sad news !!! One of the greatest talent Surekha Sikari ji passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema!! She was a treat to watch on stage. can’t forget some of those memories of her act in theatre.great craft and a graceful person!! RIP."

The news of Surekha Sikri's passing away was released by her family via a statement. It read, "Three-time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri, has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram."

