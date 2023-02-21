Janhvi Kapoor pens an emotional note for Sridevi ahead of her death anniversary: I still look for you...

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses of the current generation. Be it her looks, her fashion game, or her acting skills, everything is loved by the fans. In fact, she has become one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood and has time and again proved her versatility with the roles she chooses to play on the silver screen. We all know that the actress was close to her mother Sridevi, and often talks about her in her interviews. Her passing away has created a void in her life and it is clear that she still misses her. Today she shared an emotional note ahead of her death anniversary. Janhvi Kapoor’s emotional post for Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of her with her late mother Sridevi. In the picture, both ladies look gorgeous in traditional attire. Sridevi looks stunning in a golden saree. She has tied her hair in a bun and completed her look with a choker necklace and earrings. Janhvi on the other hand looks beautiful in a multi-coloured attire. The mother-daughter duo is looking at each other in the picture. Sharing this picture, Janhvi wrote, “I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you.” Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s post:

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The film will release on 7 April, 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao.

