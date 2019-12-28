Janhvi Kapoor pens an emotional note as she wraps up Kargil Girl: Feel blessed to have been on this journey

Besides Kargil Girl, Janhvi will also be seen in Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya and Takht.

Janhvi Kapoor won hearts with her 2018-debut film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter and although she didn’t have a single release in 2019 but the young actress is busy with the shootings of a couple of films. Post Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor started shooting for Sharan Shar​​ma’s Kargil Girl and after months of shooting in Lucknow, Mumbai and Jersey, today, Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to announce that she has finally wrapped up the shooting of the film.

Alongside a series of photos from the set of the film, Janhvi penned an emotional note and called it as one of the most special films as she wrote that she feels blessed to be part of this journey. Tagging her director as her ‘best friend’, Janhvi summed up her experience of working on the film and the process as ‘adventurous, pure, and memorable.’ In the photos, Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing her uniform and posing with her director and the crew of the film and alongside the photos, Janhvi wrote, “Spent two days trying to think of a caption that’ll do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up. It’s a film wrap and I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend @sharansharma - like you say it’s all about the process; and I don’t think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can’t wait for you guys to see it..”

Talking about the film, Kargil Girl was extensively shot in Lucknow and Georgia, and in the film, Janhvi plays the role of Gunjan Saxena and Angad Bedi plays the role of an ordinance officer, and Janhvi’s brother. Besides Janhvi Kapoor and Angad, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh and Manav Vij and the film is directed by Sharan Sharma. Besides Kargil Girl, Janhvi will also be seen in Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya and Takht.

Credits :Instagram

