Janhvi Kapoor pens heartwarming note as she remembers 'most special woman' Sridevi on her birth anniversary

Late actress Sridevi is regarded as one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She carved a niche for herself with films like Kshana Kshanam, Sadma, Nagina, Mr. India, Chandni, Lamhe, English Vinglish, and many more. Her sudden demise on February 24, 2018, left the nation in shock. She is survived by her husband-film producer Boney Kapoor, and two daughters actress Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor who will make her acting debut soon. Today, August 13, 2023, marks the 60th birth anniversary of the late actress Sridevi. A while ago, Janhvi penned a heartwarming note as she remembered her mother.

Janhvi Kapoor pens heartwarming note as she remembers Sridevi on birth anniversary

Taking to her Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor penned a heartwarming note on her mother and late actress Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary. She shared a priceless black-and-white picture of her mother posing with her grandmother on a set. Sharing the picture, the Bawaal actress wrote, "Happy birthday Mumma. I know this was one of your favourite places to be, on a film set with your mumma. And today as I’m on a set on your birthday I wish more than ever I had you with me like this, so we could convince everyone it was actually your 35th and not 60th birthday. And you could tell me if I’m myself pushing hard enough or not. And I could see in your eyes if I was making you proud."

She further added, "I know you’d be happy seeing us try, in your memory. Every day. I love you, you are the most special woman on this planet. And I know you’re with us still. You’re the reason we keep going (red heart emoji) hope you’re having lots of payasam and ice creams and caramel custards today."

Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "Love you." Fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped a bunch of red heart emojis.

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Janhvi shared the post, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "JANU I LOVE YOU I AM SURE YOUR MOM IS SO PROUD OF YOU." Another commented, "she must be proud of you." "Beautiful pic," wrote a third fan. Others were seen dropping red heart and white heart emojis.

