Janhvi Kapoor pens a note as her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl completes one year; Shares BTS PICS

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has completed one year today. The film is a biopic of one of the first Indian female air force pilots. Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi are also seen in the pivotal role in the drama. Helmed by Sharan Sharma, the film was released on the digital platform owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. And today the lead actress has shared a long note for the cast, crew members of the film. She has also shared behind the scene pictures on her Instagram handle.

She writes, “Nothing I ever say will do enough justice to what this journey has meant to me. I could have never even dreamt of a creative process that felt so pure and enriching, in every way. And I’m so grateful for all the people that helped make it that way, and most of all to Gunjan Mam for letting us be privy to her spirit and her rare sincerity, something that continues to guide me and shape my outlook in everything I try to do. And Sharry, for recognising and making us all feel the importance of what this story stood for. You made trusting the process feel more fruitful than daunting, and that was more valuable than any reward we as a team could have asked for #GunjanSaxena.”

Angad Bedi, who essayed the role of Janhvi’s brother, also shared a picture on his Instagram handle.

He writes, “We completed a year to a film we all are soo proud off!! @sharanssharma sharry we made such lovely memories together. @janhvikapoor JK as gunjan was on top of her game. @pankajtripathi sir the loving father and the backbone of the film. Made friends who shall never be forgotten!! @karanjohar thank you for putting faith in me for the part of #anshumansaxena @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies and my chacha bro @parth.dholakia till we meet again on another set...”

Also Read: Gunjan Saxena turns 1: Revisiting heartwarming father daughter scenes between Janhvi Kapoor & Pankaj Tripathi