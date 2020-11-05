Janhvi Kapoor pens a sweet message for Khushi Kapoor’s birthday and it is every sister ever; See post

Janhvi Kapoor has recently taken to her Instagram handle to share a sweet birthday post for her gorgeous sister Khushi Kapoor. Take a look.

Late legendary actor and producer Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter has turned a year older today. Her elder sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared a few pictures from Khushi’s birthday celebration on her social media handle. Now, the Dhadak actress has taken to her Instagram handle to share a sweet birthday post for her gorgeous sister. Janhvi has shared an adorable picture of herself along with Khushi. In the picture, she can be seen hugging the latter from behind while posing for the camera.

The sister duo is looking stunning in the still. Janhvi can be seen wearing a multi-coloured sweatshirt in the picture and to accessorize her look, she wears a pearl-studded hairband. On the other hand, Khushi dons a white full sleeve t-shirt paired with black bottoms. While sharing the same, Janhvi Kapoor writes, ''It’s ur bday will try not to annoy u today ly.'' As soon as the actress shared the post, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped a comment on her post and said, ''Happy birthday @khushi05k.”

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor birthday wish for her sister Khushi Kapoor here:

Earlier, too shared an adorable birthday post for her cousin sister, Khushi. She mentions in the caption, “Happy happy birthday Khushi! Have the best day you beautiful brat.. I hope you find the most amount of fun and happiness in life. Love you.”

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor gives Khushi Kapoor a big hug as she shares a glimpse of her birthday celebrations; See PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×