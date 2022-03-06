Janhvi Kapoor picks a stunning green & pink saree as she marks her 25th birthday in Tirupati; PICS

It’s Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday today and the social media is abuzz with best wishes for the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress. From fans to friends, everyone has been sending best wishes to the diva. In fact, her family is also not leaving a stone unturned to make Janhvi feel special on her big day. Amid this, Janhvi has also shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration on social media. Just like every year, the Roohi star has flown to Tirupati for her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram account, Janhvi has shared beautiful pics of herself enjoying her time in Tirupati with her girl gang. She was seen dressed in a magenta and green coloured saree and completed her look with a plait. While her make-up game was on point, Janhvi was also wearing simple jewellery to complete the desi look. Her panache was unmissable in the beautiful saree and did remind us of her mother Sridevi. Janhvi captioned the image as, “|| ॐ श्री वेंकटेश्वराये नमो नमः श्रीमन नारायण नमो नमः तिरुमल तिरुपति नमो नमः जय बालाजी नमो नमः ||” Soon, celebs like Shanaya Kapoor and Manish Malhotra dropped hearts for the birthday girl.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor treated fans with a beautiful throwback pic from Janhvi’s childhood days on her birthday. He wrote, “Joy of our lives, remain the way you are, simple, down to earth, respectful to everyone, spreading warmth, these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday beta”.

