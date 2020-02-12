Janhvi Kapoor playing dumb charades with her team before walking the ramp deserves your attention; WATCH

On the work front, post Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Kargil Girl, a film based on the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, Gunjan Saxena.

Post making her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor has walked the ramp a lot of times and yesterday, this Dhadak actress sashayed the ramp with her Takht co-star Vicky Kaushal. Now prior to walking the ramp, we are sure that every actor undergoes anxiety and thanks to social media, Janhvi Kapoor shared a sneak-peek of how she does ‘Ramp Walk Prep’ as she shared a video wherein she is seen playing Dumb charades and enacting out a film in her ramp look.

In the video, Janhvi Kapoor is seen acting like a blind person in order to tell the film, however, her team is unable to guess the movie. Not just prior to walking the ramp, but we feel it is a cool idea to let go off all the anxiety. Isn’t it? A few days back, Janhvi Kapoor was snapped at the Lord Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on Monday as she visited the temple to seek blessings. Later, Janhvi Kapoor shared photos from the temple and in the photos, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen wearing an orange lehenga and red half-saree, accessorized with colour-coordinated jhumkas.

On the work front, post Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Kargil Girl, a film based on the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot and it will hit the silver screens on March 13, 2020. Also, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Roohi Afzana, starring along Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

