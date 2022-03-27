Janhvi Kapoor in a plunging neckline, backless sequin dress is the literal style goddess; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is a stunner and she never misses a chance to make all her fans go speechless and gaga over her looks and attires. Her fashion game is always on the top and her fans are never left disappointed as they often get to see their star stun in sexy outfits. Today too the actress shared a couple of her pictures looking gorgeous in a black and red sequined short dress. What will steal your heart will be her swag and style and we bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off her.

In the picture, we can see Janhvi Kapoor lying stylishly on the couch. She is wearing a black and red short dress with a slit on one side and a plunging neckline. The actress has tied her hair in a bun, wore round hoops and looked stunning with her makeup on. In the next couple of pictures, the Janhvi posed differently sitting on the same couch. Looking at the pictures it appears that her dress is backless. Sharing these stunning pictures she wrote, “play for keeps”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi will be seen in movies like Goodluck Jerry and Mili which is said to be a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She will also work alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs. Mahi. The teaser of the film was released recently and already has garnered positive reviews from the audience. This will be the second time both will work together. Earlier, Janhvi and Rajkummar together appeared in Roohi.

