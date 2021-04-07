Janhvi Kapoor pokes fun at herself as she tries to spot the difference in Arjun Kapoor's pics; He says 'waah'

Arjun Kapoor recently took to social media to drop two photos of himself that were almost the same. The Bhoot Police actor asked fans to spot the difference. Janhvi Kapoor had a hilarious take on the difference and it left fans in splits.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, and Janhvi Kapoor always manage to grab the attention of their fans with their social media posts. However, recently, it was a hilarious comment by Janhvi on Arjun's post that left netizens in splits for all the right reasons. The Bhoot Police actor shares a great equation with Janhvi and often, the two poke fun at each other in the comment section and this time, it was Janhvi whose remark on Arjun's post is going viral.

Recently, Arjun shared two similar photos on his Instagram handle and asked his fans to spot the difference in the two. While fans quickly noticed the difference in the photos as in one of them, Arjun was smiling and in other, he had an intense expression on his face, Janhvi had her own hilarious take on those expressions. Arjun shared the photos and wrote, "Can you spot the difference?" Seeing the photos, Janhvi poked fun at herself and her love for Kathak.

She commented on the photo and wrote, "First photo is when you think I'm done doing kathak by the dining table. Second is when I start again." Seeing how the Roohi star joked about herself, Arjun could not control his laughter and wrote, "Waah."

Recently, Janhvi returned from the US after spending quality time with her sister . The actress had completed the shoot of her film, Good Luck Jerry before she jetted off to the US. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

