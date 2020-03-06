Janhvi Kapoor politely REFUSES to indulge in her birthday cake as she tells the paps ‘main diet kar rahi hu’

Janhvi Kapoor’s 23rd birthday celebration photos are all over the internet. However, while celebrating her birthday with the media, Janhvi did not eat her birthday cake. Here’s why.

One of the most popular Gen-Z star is Janhvi Kapoor. The diva turned 23 today and since last evening, her birthday celebrations have been the talk of the town. Last evening, Janhvi celebrated her birthday with her close ones and family at and Anshula Kapoor's house and videos from the celebrations have gone viral on social media. However, today, Janhvi celebrated with her media and paparazzi family. But being the fitness freak that she is, the Dostana 2 star didn’t allow the temptation to get to her.

In a video of her birthday celebrations with the paps, we can see Janhvi looking pretty in ethnic attire as she joined the photographers to cut her birthday cake. Before cutting her birthday cake, Janhvi made a wish and posed for photos for the paparazzi. However, in the video from her birthday celebration with the media, we can see Janhvi refusing to relish her birthday cake owing to her diet. After cutting the cake, she requested everyone to eat the cake.

However, when a woman photographer went to feed her cake, Janhvi politely denied and mentioned that she is on a diet. Well, that surely screams dedication and fitness goals for all. Often we see Janhvi hitting the gym and in a previous interview, she mentioned that she likes to workout whenever possible. Her workout videos shell out fitness motivation for her fans and now, seeing Janhvi refuse to give in to temptation surely proves her dedication. On the work front, Janhvi will soon be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and is slated to be released on April 24, 2020.

