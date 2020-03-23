Janhvi Kapoor poses for a cute selfie with sister Khushi Kapoor leaving fans in awe of them; Check it out

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor who share a great bond with each other look cute posing for a selfie using a cat filter. Check out the picture:

Due to Coronavirus, Bollywood has come to a standstill owing to a complete shutdown of shoots in Mumbai. Like all other celebrities, Janhvi Kapoor is also at home with her family. But the actress is making up her time while being at quarantine by posting some adorable childhood pictures and some stunning throwback pictures on her Instagram account. Recently, the actress was seen bonding with her sister over some art and Maggi. While Janhvi seems to be busy with her painting, Khushi is looking over with her bowl of noodles.

Janhvi shares a great rapport with Khushi. The two are often found spending gala time with each other. Recently, we came across a cute picture of Khushi and Janhvi where the two are clicking a selfie using the cat filter. The picture which is shared by a fan is all things cute. The two look stunning in the cat filter that has similar black-framed cat-eyed glasses and cute cat ears. Meanwhile, Khushi was studying abroad and she headed out last year, however, it looks like father Boney Kapoor brought her back home due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl with Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is slated to release on April 24, 2020. Apart from this, Janhvi also has 's Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. The shoot has been postponed amidst the Coronavirus breakout. It will release on December 24, 2021. The actress will also be seen in Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.

Check out Janhvi and Khushi's picture here:

Credits :Instagram

