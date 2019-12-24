Janhvi Kapoor poses as Mrs Claus and calls Dostana 2 director Collin DCunha as her Mr Claus; Check it out

Just a day before Christmas, Janhvi Kapoor shared photos and videos of her with the crew members and director Collin D'Cunha of Dostana 2 celebrating Christmas.

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The actress is currently busy shooting for the second schedule of her upcoming film Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. Janhvi is quite active on Instagram. From sharing her vacation pictures to her promotional events looks, the actress keeps her fans updated about the titbit of her life. Recently, the actress has been sharing boomerang videos and photos of Dostana 2 director Collin D'Cunha on her Instagram story.

Today, just a day before Christmas, Janhvi shared a boomerang of her with Dostana 2 crew members. In the video, her crew members are wearing a Santa cap on their forehead and making Janhvi ready, while the actress is busy taking a mirror selfie. She wrote, "Mrs. Claus' Elves." In the second picture, Janhvi is posing with the director in a red Christmas sweater and a black mini skirt. She paired her look with a Santa cap. Collin is donning a red t-shirt with green pants. He has paired his look with a Santa cap and a Santa beard. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Mr and Mrs Clauzzzz."

The Dhadak actress shared another close-up picture with the director and then she shared a boomerang video of the entire crew donning the Santa cap and looking happy. Everyone looks in the Christmas spirit and is excited to celebrate the festival. Talking about Dostana 2, it is produced by , Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is a standalone sequel of the 2008 film Dostana directed by Tarun Mansukhani starring John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Jonas.

