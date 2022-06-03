Janhvi Kapoor poses near Eiffel Tower & shares PICS from her France trip; Anshula Kapoor has FOMO

Janhvi Kapoor might only be a few films old in showbiz, however, she has successfully found her space in the big and glamourous world of Bollywood. The gorgeous actress is constantly under the limelight and has earned quite a huge fan following who keep up with her on social media. Talking about social media, the Dhadak actress is super active there and you can always catch her sharing bits and pieces of her life on Instagram. Just a while ago, she shared some stunning snaps from France, and oh my, my - She is definitely living her French dream!

In the pictures that Janhvi shared, she just looked so mesmerising that it was love at first sight for us. In the first few pictures, she could be seen posing with her pretty wavy hair in a gorgeous beige coat. She also shared some aesthetic pictures of some places she visited. Oh, but the picture that took the cake was where the actress could be seen posing beautifully in front of the Eiffel Tower. Janhvi aptly captioned the picture, ‘Vive la France’, a famous quote that means ‘Long Live France’.

Janhvi Kapoor shares gorgeous shots from France:

The picture was an instant hit and went viral. Fans and industry colleagues from all over poured their love and compliments for the actress. Sister Anshula Kapoor couldn’t stop herself from writing ‘FOMO’. Same feelings Anshula!

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects in her kitty. She was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi with Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma. She now has another film with Rajkummar titled Mr & Mrs Mahi. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Mili and Goodluck Jerry. Janhvi is also shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal where she will be seen with Varun Dhawan

