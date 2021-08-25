Janhvi Kapoor poses in white amid trees and asks fans if it's pretty; PHOTOS

Actress Janhvi Kapoor often treats fans on social media with photos that showcase her style. However, her recent post seems to be an ode to greenery and nature as she shared a couple of photos while posing amid nature. The gorgeous star, who has been in the headlines lately owing to her stylish outfits at her cousin Rhea Kapoor's wedding, has once again left netizens in awe of her beauty as she shared new photos from what looks like a shoot.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared the photos with an interesting question for fans. In the photos clicked by The House of Pixels, she is seen clad in a white dress as she strikes a pose amid nature. Sharing the photos, Janhvi asked her fans in the caption, " isn’t it pretty to think so?" To this, many of her industry friends replied. Collin D'Cunha, who is directing Dostana 2, dropped a comment with a heart eyes emoticon. Janhvi's friend and actor Sharmin Segal called her, 'very pretty.'

Take a look:

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi, a horror-comedy, with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Her acting in the same was loved and the film had been released in theatres prior to the second wave of COVID 19. Now, Janhvi will be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. On the other hand, Janhvi also has Helen remake that is being backed by Boney Kapooor. Reportedly, she has begun shooting for it. Janhvi also has Dostana 2 in the pipeline.

