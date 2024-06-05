Janhvi Kapoor poses with rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya in UNSEEN pic from Anant-Radhika’s Italian pre-wedding gala

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya often set major couple goals. They frequently praise each other and interact in the comments section on social media. The duo also attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash together. Recently, actor Meezaan Jafri shared an unseen photo from the Italian pre-wedding celebration where Janhvi and Shikhar are seen posing together.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya pose together in unseen pic from Italy

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday (June 5), Meezaan Jafri extended heartfelt birthday wishes to filmmaker Shauna Gautam. He shared a photo from the recent Italian pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

In the picture, along with friends, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are seen standing beside each other, posing for the camera. In the picture, Janhvi looked stunning and radiant, dressed in a yellow floral frock.

Sharing the pic, Meezaan captioned it, “Happy birthday director sahiba love you @shaunagautam.

Janhvi Kapoor shares photos with rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share several pictures with Shikhar Pahariya from the same event. In one photo, they can be seen walking down a street together, appearing happy. Janhvi captioned the post as the 'best weekend'.

Janhvi Kapoor on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the 27-year-old actress will next be seen in Devara: Part 1, marking her Telugu debut. She will be seen alongside RRR star Jr NTR for the first time. The actress is also set to star in Ulajh opposite Gulshan Devaiah.

