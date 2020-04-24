Janhvi Kapoor posing on an airplane with a fan makes us wish for pre COVID 19 times to return; See Pic

Janhvi Kapoor is among the popular stars in Bollywood who often gets snapped by the paparazzi. However, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, she is at home with her sister Khushi Kapoor and dad Boney Kapoor. An unseen photo with a fan is doing rounds on social media.

Over the past few days, the entire Bollywood and media industry have cooped up in their homes amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Even paparazzi aren’t getting to go outside and hence, fans aren’t getting updates about their celebs. Amid this, we stumbled upon an unseen photo of Janhvi Kapoor that made us wish to have pre-COVID 19 times back. Often Janhvi’s airport looks was a way for her fans to peek into her style. From rocking shorts and tees to slaying in ethnic, Janhvi has donned it all while heading to travel.

Amid this, we found a throwback photo of the Dostana 2 star with a fan that has us wishing for pre-corona time to return. In the selfie, we can see Janhvi posing right next to a flight steward. Clad in a white tee with blue jeans, Janhvi looked extremely pretty for the photo. Her hair was left open and she opted for a comfy attire while travelling. Seeing the Dostana 2 star obliging a fan for a photo, surely was a treat for her followers.

Before the Coronavirus lockdown, often Janhvi used to be seen heading to the gym as well as the airport and every time she stepped out the paps would capture her in the frame. Social media was often flooded with Janhvi’s photos and fans loved it. Now, with the lockdown, fans only get a glimpse of the star when she posts something on social media. A day back, Janhvi shared a sunkissed selfie on Instagram that ended up going viral on Instagram.

Check out Janhvi’s photo with a fan:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was gearing up for the release of her film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. It stars her with Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is the story of India's first female IAF pilot who flew into the combat zone amid the Kargil War. Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was supposed to release on April 24, 2020. However, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, a new release date will be announced.

