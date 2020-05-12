Janhvi Kapoor posing with dad Boney Kapoor, sis Khushi Kapoor in throwback pic from Italy is too cute to miss

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have travelled the world with their parents Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi. A throwback photo from their teenage years of a trip to Italy is doing rounds on social media and it is too cute to miss. Check it out.

Among the popular young stars in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor has managed to become a youth icon with her style as well as her performance in Dhadak and Ghost Stories. The gorgeous star manages to make heads turn, every time she sets her foot on the red carpet. Personally, Janhvi is extremely close to her dad Boney Kapoor and sister and often shares throwback photos from her childhood and teenage days with her family on social media that end up going viral.

However, a throwback photo of Janhvi, Khushi and Boney is doing rounds on social media and it is just too cute to handle. In a throwback photo from their trip to Italy, Janhvi and Khushi can be seen posing with their dad in front of the popular monument, The Leaning Tower of Pisa. The cute sibling duo can be seen clinging on to each other as they smiled and posed with their dad in the throwback photo. Janhvi is seen smiling the widest in casuals while Khushi is seen sporting a black dress.

The cute sibling duo seemed to be enjoying their trip to Italy with their dad Boney Kapoor. However, fans surely missed late in the frame. The adorable throwback photo of Kapoor sisters with their father once again proves that they are daddy's little girls. Meanwhile, recently, on Mother’s Day, Janhvi shared throwback photos with mom Sridevi from her childhood. One of the photos had Khushi hugging her mom and Janhvi was seen lurking in the backdrop. The diva revealed that there was a time when she didn’t want to share her mom’s hugs with her sister.

Check out Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has a couple of films lined up for release including Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afzana. Also, she has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline and ’s magnum opus, Takht. Takht stars , Vicky Kaushal, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor apart from Janhvi. It is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

Credits :Instagram

