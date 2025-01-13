Janhvi Kapoor promises exciting rom-coms with her 2025 line up; here’s a list of her most awaited movies of the year
2025 will be a delightful year for all the fans of Janhvi Kapoor. Check out her exciting movies lined up for release this year.
Janhvi Kapoor is among the most popular actors of the current generation. Starting her journey with Dhadak in 2018, the actress has charmed fans with her appearances in several amazing performances. As the year 2025 begins, Janhvi knows how to keep her audience hooked. In pursuit of that, the actress has two romantic comedies lined up for the year—Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Param Sundari.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
After their successful collaboration in Bawaal, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to reunite for their upcoming romantic comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is poised to release on April 18, 2025.
The film announced last year in 2024 will also feature Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. "Your Sanskari is on his way to get his Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025!," the post was captioned.
Param Sundari
Another highly-awaited film that has piqued everyone’s anticipation is Param Sundari. The film will mark the first-ever collaboration between Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. It was officially announced in December 2024 with the first look poster ft both the lead stars.
Along with the poster, Maddock Films added a caption that read, "North ka swag, South ki grace - two worlds collide and sparks fly. Dinesh Vijan presents #ParamSundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025. Meet the suave Sidharth Malhotra as Param and the vivacious Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari."
The cross-cultural love story set against the scenic backwaters of Kerala is backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. It is set to release in the theaters on July 25, 2025.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!
ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani shares her ‘full circle moment’ and it has a Salman Khan connection; don’t miss their THROWBACK PICS