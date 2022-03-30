Janhvi Kapoor proves fitness comes first as she gets papped at the gym ahead of Bawaal announcement; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is all over the headlines today. After all, she has just announced her next project Bawaal. It happens to be a Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala project and will also feature Varun Dhawan in the lead. Interestingly, this will be the first time Janhvi and Varun will be sharing the screen space and the news has certainly got the fans excited. Amid this major piece of news, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also grabbed the attention as she was papped in the city right after a workout session.

To note, while it is a special day for Janhvi, the actress made sure not to miss out on her workout which speaks volumes about her dedication to fitness. In the pics, the Roohi actress was seen opting for a comfy outfit for her workout session. She was seen wearing a white coloured cropped tank top which she had paired with brown pyjamas and a pair of black sneakers. Janhvi was papped while she was sitting in her car and made her way out of the gym. The Dhadak actress was lost in some thoughts and didn’t appear to be in a mood to pose for the paps.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s pics:

Talking about the work front, apart from Bawaal which is slated to release on April 7 next year, Janhvi Kapoor has two interesting movies in her kitty which include Goodluck Jerry and Mili with Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. To note, this Boney Kapoor production happens to be the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. The movie will mark Janhvi’s first collaboration with Sunny Kaushal.

